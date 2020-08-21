Sushant Case: Eyewitness Claims Rhea Said ‘sorry’ On Seeing Actor’s Body At The Morgue

In a massive revelation, Republic TV on Friday spoke to Surjeet Singh Rathore - who accompanied Rhea Chakraborty on June 15 to the mortuary to see actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body. Rathore revealed that Rhea had said 'Sorry babu' as soon as she saw Sushant's face at Cooper Hospital. He added that Rhea's brother and mother too wished to see Sushant's body but were not allowed to do so by the Mumbai police. Currently, the CBI team has been handed over the relevant documents by the Mumbai police and has begun its probe.

"On 15 June I reached Cooper hospital at 11 PM and Sooraj Singh reached at 11:30 to take part in his (Sushant)'s last rites. A little while later, Sooraj Singh says 'Rhea Chakraborty will reach in a few minutes, so please help her. She is Sushant's girlfriend and wants to see him one last time. So you talk to the police about it'. I spoke with the police officer and he agreed to it," he said.

He added, "15 minutes later, Rhea Chakraborty and I went inside the mortuary along with her brother, mother, and another male - maybe her father, I don't know. I removed the white cloth from the body's face and he had marks on his neck- I had doubt at that time itself. The moment I removed the cloth, Rhea placed her hand on his (Sushant's) chest and said 'Sorry, babu'. I thought, ' Why was she saying sorry now?' I then took her outside as she started crying."

Supreme Court hands over case to CBI

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court approved the ongoing CBI probe based on the Patna Police FIR. Moreover, it directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Chhichhore actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances. While it dismissed Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai, the Supreme Court records ruled out any wrongdoing by the Mumbai Police, stating it is “premature” to suggest that the Mumbai Police is carrying out a parallel investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

After over two months' investigation, Mumbai police have claimed that Sushant passed away due to suffocation, asphyxia. The Mumbai police have questioned 56 people till date including - Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand. The 34-year old actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14 and left no suicide note. The Bihar police have lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others booking them for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy' - this has now been transferred to the CBI after the Supreme Court allowed it to take over. Meanwhile, the ED is probing Chakraborty and others after Rajput's family accused Rhea of money laundering to the tune of Rs 15 crore, based on Rajput's father's complaint.

