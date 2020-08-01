Sushant Case: "Mumbai Police Not Co-operating, Treating Bihar Team Badly," Says Minister

Bihar Minister and Janta Dal (United) leader Sanjay Jha has claimed that the Mumbai Police is not co-operating with the Bihar Police team, who has landed in Mumbai to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Jha stated that the force had taken the investigation into a different direction, by not registering a First Information Report and by indulging in ‘photo-ops’ in summoning people. He also claimed that Mumbai Police is trying to hush up the matter, and urged them to co-operate to ensure justice for Sushant’s family.

‘Mumbai Police not co-operating with Bihar Police’

In an interview with Republic TV, Sanjay Jha said, “It’s absolutely non co-operation from Mumbai Police. They refused to allow the Bihar Police to even take a photograph of the post-mortem report.”

Jha asserted that the Bihar police registered the first FIR in the case, after over 45 days and that Sushant’s family felt they won’t get justice.

The leader said, "As far as I know they (Mumbai Police) asked people to talk about the film production people. They were taking it to a different direction, so they (family) felt that they won’t get justice. "Something seems fishy. That’s why they approached the Chief Minister.”

Video of the Mumbai police putting pushing members of the Bihar police team into the police van had surfaced and Jha too highlighted that. “Seems like they were hushing up the matter. And they have been treated our team badly. The Bihar Police still fighting.” he said.

The leader said that the co-operation between the state police forces is important in such cases. He said the team has been there for 3-4 days and is speaking to all associated with the case.

The leader said, “The FIR has happened here after his father’s complaint. FIR has brought clarity finally. His lakhs of fans want justice.”

“This is the first time that the investigation is heading in the right direction. They have not filed an FIR in over 40 days. They were summoning one person everyday and were busy in photo-ops,” Jha claimed.

He also asserted that Sushant could not commit suicide.

When asked if he felt it was a murder, Sanjay Jha responded, “That will be revealed in investigation. He was a strong, successful and grounded person. "Mumbai Police should co-operate. Family approached us because they felt they will get justice."

“The truth will come out and culprits will be brought to justice,” the leader also said.

When asked if the case should be transferred to the CBI, the politician said that if the family wishes so, CM Nitish Kumar will and the government will support them on it.

Sushant was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. Rhea Chakraborty and five others have been booked by the Bihar Police on charges on abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy. Sushant’s father in his complaint, claimed that she had distanced Sushant from his family, administered an overdose of pills, discouraged him from film and property deals, apart from stealing cash and other valuables, while also questioning the transfer of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account to another account.

The Bihar police recorded the statements of Sushant’s sister Mitu, Ankita Lokhande, among others in the case.

