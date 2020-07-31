Sushant Case: Mumbai Police Puts Bihar Police In Van; JD(U) Leader Alleges Non-cooperation

JD(U) leader Ajay Alok on Friday accused Mumbai Police of 'non-cooperation' after a video of them taking the Bihar Police in a van went viral. It's been reported that Mumbai Police was seen blocking the team of Bihar Police who's in the city to probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

"Bihar Police is currently in Mumbai. The case is in Supreme Court. Mumbai Police for the first time met the Patna Police. Mumbai Police isn't co-operating, we will put this point forward in Supreme Court. This is only because of Bihar Police's FIR that this has become a national debate today," Ajay Alok told Republic TV on Arnab Goswami's show The Debate.

Meanwhile, The Bihar Government has filed a caveat before the Supreme Court challenging actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai, said Lalit Kishore, Advocate General, Bihar Government.

"Bihar government has filed a caveat before Supreme Court challenging actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai. Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi has been engaged in the case," Kishore told ANI.

When asked about whether the Patna Police is doing "is wrong" or not, in registering an FIR against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, he said, "If we look at the statement given by Sushant's father minutely, then it is also within the jurisdiction of the Patna Police. The FIR that has been registered is correct.

Further slamming the lack of cooperation among the two police forces, he said that it was "unfortunate" that they were not "cooperating" with the police here. "It has always been the case that whenever police from one state go to another state for investigation, then the respective state government and officials cooperate. In this case, it's unfortunate that they (Mumbai Police) are not cooperating," he further said.

Mumbai police is putting obstruction in way of fair investigation by Bihar police in Sushant death case.Bihar police is doing its best but Mumbai police is not co operating .Bjp feel that CBI shud take over this case. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) July 31, 2020

