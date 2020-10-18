NCB Arrests Arjun Rampal's Partner Gabriella's Brother Agisilaos Demetriades In Drug Probe

In a shocking development in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into the drug angle of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death, the central agency has arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother. Agisilaos is an African citizen and has allegedly been remanded to two days of NCB custody as the officials have uncovered his connection with drug peddlers in the drug nexus.

The NCB's probe into the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput's death has led to a massive crackdown on the widespread drug network in the film industry. After the alleged prime accused Rhea Chakraborty's arrest in September, the central agency summoned a host of Bollywood A-listers including actors Deepika Padukone, her manager Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor who were named by the persons apprehended by the NCB.

Agisilaos' arrest is part of the second leg of the investigation undertaken by the NCB in Mumbai. As per sources, the next phase is likely to lead to ‘bigger names’, with three top male stars set to be questioned one of whom is believed to be Arjun Rampal. Further, eight Bollywood stars are under the NCB lens for their names in the contacts of drug peddlers.

