Sushant Case: NCB To Release Official Statement On September 3; Says 'links Under Scanner'

As the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case gets bigger, Deputy Director of Operations (NCB) KPS Malhotra said that they going to release a statement on September 3. This development comes after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested an alleged drug dealer named Zaid who has "links" with its probe in the drugs trafficking case pertaining to the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Speaking to reporters, KPS Malhotra said that the person arrested in the case has linkages, adding the NCB's stand on the case will be released through a brief statement tomorrow.

"We are investigating. The person arrested in the case has linkages that are under probe and as far as linkages are concerned we have mentioned in the official statement. Two people Basit and Zaid who are arrested will be produced tomorrow. Official statement to be out tomorrow," said KPS Malhotra.

READ: Rhea's brother Showik allegedly scored drugs from 'Basit via Zaid'; both detained by NCB

Showik's drug chats come to the fore

Republic TV has already reported that the NCB on Wednesday arrested an alleged drug dealer named Zaid who has revealed the name of another person named Basit who was in contact with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik. Earlier, sources said had said that Zaid knew Showik and supplied drugs to him but as per the latest inputs, Basit was a middleman and has also been detained.

Moreover, in a big revelation, Showik's CDRs and chats have also come to the fore and NCB sources have confirmed that the agency has found strong evidence of how he was in touch with drug peddlers. It was Showik who introduced Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda to the drug peddlers, CDR and chats show, as per sources who added that after achieving this major breakthrough in the case, the NCB will soon summon Rhea and Showik for questioning.

READ: Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: NCB gets Showik's call records; Neeraj & Keshav with CBI

NCB to summon Rhea and Showik

The NCB is probing Rhea, the prime accused in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, after a leak of her alleged chats and the Enforcement Directorate submitting proof to the Central Bureau of Investigation currently involved in the investigation. 3.5 kilograms of curated marijuana has also been seized in raids in Mumbai and Delhi. The narcotics were sourced from abroad and allegedly meant for ‘page 3 celebrities.’

The NCB also submitted a list of 18 persons allegedly involved in the drug nexus to the Mumbai Police. Meanwhile, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya was still being questioned at the Enforcement Directorate office for the second day in a row.

READ: In Sushant case, NCB issues statement on drug probe so far; busts Bandra dealer with cash

READ: Rhea's brother Showik connected Samuel Miranda to drug dealer: NCB accesses calls & texts