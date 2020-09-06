'Not Enough Time To Question Rhea Today, Summoned Again Tomorrow': NCB Issues Statement

In a press briefing, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday said that they have called Rhea Chakraborty on Monday for questioning again as the statement couldn't be completed. Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB in their statement said, "She has gone home. Her statement wasn't completed today and she has been called (summoned) tomorrow for her process. Can't disclose any details of the investigation."

WATCH VIDEO

Rhea Chakraborty Admits To 'procuring Drugs' To NCB

In a massive revelation, Rhea Chakraborty admitted to the Narcotics Control Bureau that she 'procured drugs'. Rhea further accepted that she was getting drugs via her brother Showik but for whom, she didn't mention any name, sources informed.

Sources further suggest that after being confronted with the March 17 WhatsApp chats, Rhea accepted that she and her brother Showik were working together. The accused has been summoned again by the NCB for questioning on September 7, 2020.

Showik and Samuel Miranda arrested

On Saturday, Showik Chakraborty at the NCB's office allegedly confessed that he had procured drugs on the instructions of his sister - Rhea Chakraborty. Moreover, Showik claimed that Rhea had asked him and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda to procure drugs, adding that he was in contact with several other drug peddlers.

Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea summoned by NCB again, admits to 'drug angle'

Following his confession, the NCB arrested both Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. A Mumbai court gave the custody of both to the NCB till September 9. Thereafter, the NCB immediately issued a summon to Rhea Chakraborty by late evening on Saturday itself.

At 10 pm in the night, Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff Dipesh Sawant was arrested by the NCB following further inputs and he allegedly underwent a night of grilling.

Rhea Chakraborty 'ready For Arrest & Consequences if Loving Someone's A Crime': Her Lawyer

As Rhea Chakraborty left her residence to join the probe related to the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the agency summoned her on Sunday, her lawyer has issued a statement.

The statement released by Rhea Chakarborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde states that Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest, and calls the investigation in the Sushant death case as a 'Witch Hunt'. The statement said that she will face the consequences of her love, 'if loving someone is a crime.' The statement further said that Rhea is innocent and therefore she has not approached any court for anticipatory bail.

SSR's family lawyer on Rhea's statement: 'Don't understand how love angle can help her'