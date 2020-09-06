Rhea Chakraborty Admits To 'procuring Drugs' To NCB; Summoned Again On September 7

In a massive revelation, Rhea Chakraborty admitted to the Narcotics Control Bureau that she 'procured drugs'. Rhea further accepted that she was getting drugs via her brother Showik but for whom, she didn't mention any name, sources informed.

Sources further suggest that after being confronted with the March 17 WhatsApp chats, Rhea accepted that she and her brother Showik were working together. The accused has been summoned again by the NCB for questioning on September 7, 2020.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The 28-year-old arrived at the agency's office in the Ballard Estate area at 12 noon.

She was escorted by police personnel. A team of the agency had early morning visited her home to serve summons to her for joining the probe, officials said. A team led by NCB joint director Sameer Wankhede had visited Rhea's house located in Santa Cruz (west) area accompanied by local police and some women personnel.

The agency has said it also wants to confront Rhea with Showik, Miranda and Sawant in order to ascertain their individual roles in this alleged drug racket after it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly being procured by these people.

Showik and Samuel Miranda arrested

On Saturday, Showik Chakraborty at the NCB's office allegedly confessed that he had procured drugs on the instructions of his sister - Rhea Chakraborty. Moreover, Showik claimed that Rhea had asked him and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda to procure drugs, adding that he was in contact with several other drug peddlers.

Following his confession, the NCB arrested both Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. A Mumbai court gave the custody of both to the NCB till September 9. Thereafter, the NCB immediately issued a summon to Rhea Chakraborty by late evening on Saturday itself.

At 10 pm in the night, Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff Dipesh Sawant was arrested by the NCB following further inputs and he allegedly underwent a night of grilling.

As Rhea Chakraborty left her residence to join the probe related to the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the agency summoned her on Sunday, her lawyer has issued a statement.

The statement released by Rhea Chakarborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde states that Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest, and calls the investigation in the Sushant death case as a 'Witch Hunt'. The statement said that she will face the consequences of her love, 'if loving someone is a crime.' The statement further said that Rhea is innocent and therefore she has not approached any court for anticipatory bail.

(with PTI inputs)

