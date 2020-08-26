Sushant Case: Rhea Chakraborty's Blood Sample Likely To Be Taken By NCB Say Sources

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty and others for their alleged dealings in banned drugs, officials said. The NCB team will arrive in Mumbai on Friday to investigate the link further. Sources inform Republic TV that a blood sample of Rhea will be taken and a Narco test can also be sought.

Apart from that, handwriting samples, voice samples of Rhea Chakraborty will also be taken. Sources tell Republic TV that section 53 of CRPC ACT (Criminal Procedure Code) allows police to take blood samples against the will of the accused.

Meanwhile, officials inform that various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) have been pressed in the complaint filed by the federal anti-drugs agency on an official reference received from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The NCB is now the third federal investigative agency probing this case apart from the ED and the CBI.

The ED, which is probing a money-laundering angle into the death of Rajput, has questioned Rhea Chakraborty and has obtained "deleted WhatsApp messages" allegedly indicating dealings in banned drugs from her phone.

Rhea has been questioned by the ED about these suspect drug deals and her statement on these allegations has been recorded by it under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said. Her lawyer Satish Manehsinde had vehemently denied the allegations made against the 28-year-old actor. "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test," Maneshinde had said.

She is the prime accused in this case and has stated in her petition before the Supreme Court that she was in a live-in relationship with the actor. The ED had shared these alleged drug links with the CBI too.

Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said that the question being raised in Rhea Chakraborty’s connection with drug dealing is whether she administered drugs to Sushant against his will or his knowledge. If that is proven, Rhea is bound to be arrested on charges of murder, he said.

“Whether Rhea consumed drugs is not the issue here. The point is whether she was involved in administering the drug to Sushant against his will or without his knowledge. That is the real question,” Vikas Singh said.

(with PTI inputs)