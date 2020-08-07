Sushant Case: Rhea's Manager Shruti Modi Leaves ED Office After Over 7-hrs; Remains Silent

Shruti Modi leaves from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She is the actor's former business manager. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty is still inside the premises of the ED office, she is being questioned by the agency.

On being asked about Sushant Singh Rajput, Shruti Modi chose to remain silent and didn't answer any questions. She said, "I don't want to answer. I have given my statement to the department."

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, being investigated by the CBI on charges of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with a money laundering case. The 28-year-old arrived at the agency's Ballard Estate office with her brother Showik shortly before noon.

Call records accessed: Rhea Chakraborty was in touch with Bandra DCP Trimukhe

The statements of Chakraborty, Modi and Showik were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said. Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani has also been called by the ED to appear on Saturday in connection with this money laundering case that stems from a complaint filed by the actor's father with the Bihar Police in connection with his death, they said.

Sushant death case: BJP MLA demands sending Mumbai CP on leave till investigation is over

Centre moves SC, seeks to be impleaded as party in Rhea Chakraborty's plea

The Centre Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking to make itself a party to actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transferring to Mumbai an FIR, lodged against her in Patna, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The Centre has said that transfer of Patna FIR to the CBI in the case makes it "a necessary and proper party" to Rhea's plea pending in the apex court. The plea has been filed through DoPT's under secretary Satya Prakash Ram Tripathi.

The Centre had earlier informed the top court that it has accepted the recommendation of Bihar government for CBI probe into the FIR lodged at Patna by Krishna Kishor Singh, father of Rajput, accusing Rhea and six others of various offences including abetment of suicide.

(With PTI inputs)