Sushant Case: Vikas Singh Hopeful Of Conclusive AIIMS Report, Raises Concerns Over Pithani

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer has expressed hope that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with the help of a special AIIMS team will be able to take a final call that the actor's death was a homicide and not suicide.

Speaking to Republic TV, advocate Vikas Singh said, "In his statement to CBI, the father mentioned that Sushant may have been killed. I am quite hopeful that CBI with the help of the AIIMS team will be able to take a final call that this was a homicide and not suicide. Once that happens, the pace of the investigation will again speed up."

Professor Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Department, AIIMS, who is leading the forensic team in the death case on Thursday said that the Medical Board's opinion will be given to the CBI next week. "I hope it will be conclusive without any doubts. Reports can't be shared since the matter is subjudice," he told news agency ANI.

This comes a day after sources have informed Republic Media Network that a CBI team will meet the AIIMS forensics body on Thursday to discuss and assess the top medical institute's report on the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Not ruling out the murder angle, the AIIMS panel earlier had said that it would require two weeks to table the report. Last week, Dr. Gupta said that the possibility of murder needed to be examined.

Three members from the AIIMS panel also accompanied a CBI team to Sushant's Bandra residence on September 5 along with the late actor's sister Mitu Singh, Siddarth Pithani, cook Neeraj and Keshav. The CBI team was seen recording visuals of the terrace of the building. Three doctors from the AIIMS board in Mumbai went along with the CBI team to Sushant's residence. Officers of the CBI investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case will be travelling to Delhi to assess the AIIMS report.

Concerns over Pithani

Moreover, reacting to the Republic newsbreak on Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani's statement to the CBI which reveals a possible link of the late actor's death to that of his former manager Disha Salian, the lawyer pointed out that Pithani was 'changing sides very frequently' and raised concern over it.

According to top sources in the investigating agency, Pithani in his submissions to the CBI has claimed that 'Sushant fainted after hearing Disha's (death) news and feared for his life'. Pithani also admitted that Sushant worried because Rhea Chakraborty had left with his laptop and hard drives and that she could "fix him."

'Sushant feared for his life'

Sources inform Republic Media Network that Pithani in his statement claimed that, 'After hearing Disha Salian's death, Sushant went unconscious. After regaining his consciousness, he feared for his life and said, "I will be killed".' Pithani also went on to claim that 'Sushant wanted his security to be enhanced', sources added. Siddharth Pithani told the CBI that Sushant Singh Rajput was worried because Rhea had left with his laptop and hard drives.

