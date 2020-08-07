Sushant Death Case: BJP MLA Demands Sending Mumbai CP On Leave Till Investigation Is Over

On Friday, Atul Bhatkalkar, BJP Legislator, Mumbai, in a video statement said that Mumbai police especially Mumbai CP have failed to perform their duties in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rajput's 74-year-old father K K Singh, who resides in Patna, had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Patna police against Chakraborty, her parents (mother Sandhya Chakraborty and father Indrajit Chakraborty), brother Showik, Miranda and Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

The CBI had re-booked this FIR as a fresh case on Thursday and named as accused the same persons

BJP MLA Bhatkalkar said, "50 days but no FIR in SSR suicide case, police seeking information from the public about Disha Salian's suicide. The evidence is destroyed. Send the responsible Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh on compulsory leave for this negligence. I have written a letter today that Parambir Singh should be sent on leave. If action is not taken against police officers, I shall write to Union Home Minister to look into the matter."

Call records accessed: Rhea Chakraborty was in touch with Bandra DCP Trimukhe

SC pulls up Mumbai police

Hearing Rhea's plea seeking transfer of the case filed by Sushant's father from Patna to Mumbai, the single-member Supreme court bench on August 5 refused to grant protection for Rhea from any coercive action and decided that the matter would be taken up for hearing again next week. The apex court gave the Maharasthra government and police three days' time to put on record all details pertaining to the probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Court assured that the concern raised by the late actor's family about the Mumbai Police destroying evidence should be taken care of. Moreover, the apex Court pulled up the Mumbai authorities for quarantining the IPS officer from Patna, Bihar and said that it did not send a good message as all eyes were on the case.

Supreme Court's hearing in Rhea's petition

With differing opinions of the parties in the hearing, the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday ordered the continuation of the investigation and also denied any protection for Rhea Chakraborty. Justice Roy pronounced that the investigation will proceed in accordance with the law and by a competent authority. He has also allotted a 3-day window to all parties investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to submit all their findings.

Sushant's ex-house help levels sensational 'replaced all staff' charge on Rhea Chakraborty