Sushant Death Case: CBI Hits Out At 'speculative Reports', Says 'investigation Continues'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday released a fresh statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and reiterated that they have not reached a conclusion. Their statement comes after a few media outlets on Thursday reported that CBI has 'concluded' their investigation.

Calling these reports 'speculative and erroneous', the CBI clarified that Sushant Singh Rajput's suspicious death is still being investigated. This is the third time that the premier investigative agency has come out with an explanation.

CBI STATEMENT IN SUSHANT CASE

'CBI continues to investigate the death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput. There are certain speculative reports in media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous', the statement read.

According to sources, the CBI is in its second leg of investigation and might call many more people for their statements.

Meanwhile, in a significant development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy shared that controversial AIIMS Forensic Head Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is heading the medical body's investigation into the late actor's death, met him on Thursday. The senior leader revealed that Dr Sudhir Gupta had apprised him of non-classified forensic findings of the SSR case, details of which will be shared by him.

On direction of Ministry of Health, in compliance with the letter of Chairman of the Parliament's Standing Committee, to Secretary of MHFW, Dr. Sudhir Gupta met me today to apprise me of the non-classified forensic findings of the SSR case. These will be shared in the next tweet. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 15, 2020

I am moving through the official process for a more thorough evaluation by the MH&FW’s Medical Board of the post mortem on SSR done by Dr Cooper hospital & based on the seven shortcomings of post-mortem pointed out by AIIMS Board.This is necessary before CBI can conclude. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 15, 2020

Days after the AIIMS medical panel, constituted on the request of the CBI, began looking into the reports of Sushant's death, Republic Media Network had reported that Dr Sudhir Gupta was of the view that the crime scene had been contaminated or destroyed to a point where it was not fit for the forensic evaluation of any sanctity. WhatsApp chats of Dr Sudhir Gupta had seen him raising numerous questions about Cooper Hospital's lapses while conducting its autopsy.

