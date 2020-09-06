Sushant Case: CBI To Grill Cooper Hospital Doctors Over 'marks', 'cloth', Say Sources

On Sunday, sources informed that Cooper Hospital doctors involved in Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy will be grilled by the Central Bureau of Intelligence. The CBI will question the doctors over the 'marks' on Sushant's body, and over the nature of the 'cloth' found at the crime scene, to understand if that can cause such aberrations.

Sources suggest that the AIIMS team would also be present during the interrogation. Furthermore, the CBI team along with AIIMS forensic experts visited Sushant's residence to recreate June 14 scene and returned with a strong line of questioning for prime witness Sandip Ssingh. According to the sources, the CBI is in its stage 3 of the investigation in solving the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

SANDIP SSINGH'S INTERROGATION

The CBI has a strong line of questions planned for Sandip Ssingh. Questions about how he procured Sushant's PAN Card and Aadhar Card when in his previous statements he mentioned not meeting the actor for over a year, who asked Sandip Singh to visit the spot, who asked Sandip to lead and take decisions which only family members can legally take — are some of the questions that will be asked by the CBI, according to sources.

With murder angle coming back to focus, Ssingh will also be asked if he went on Sushant's terrace as sources suggest that a senior officer has found credible evidence of movement on the terrace. CBI has also spent time recreating the scene on the terrace which indicates that the suicide theory is false.

Sandip has been evading media in the last few days, as revealed in numerous sting operations by Republic TV.

RHEA SUMMONED

Meanwhile, apart from the CBI questioning, the investigation by Narcotics Control Bureau is also making headway. Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant’s home manager Samuel Miranda have been arrested and remanded till September 9.

On Sunday, the NCB summoned Rhea Chakraborty in its drug cartel probe. The NCB team along Mumbai Police personnel arrived at Rhea's residence to serve the summons to accused number one in the Sushant's death case. Joint Director of NCB Sameer Wankhede said that Rhea's presence in the probe on Sunday is a must and there will be no exceptions. The time given to Rhea to appear before the NCB was 11 am though she arrived one hour late. She is being grilled by a 5-strong team.