SSR Case: CBI To Re-examine Suspects; Pithani, Sandeep Could Be Called Again, Say Sources

Taking the Sushant Singh Rajput death case ahead, sources informed Republic TV that the CBI will head back to Mumbai soon to re-examine the suspects of June 14. The sources further suggest that Mumbai Forensic Science Laboratory did not collect urine samples for the actor's viscera report.

Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh, Keshav, Neeraj Singh, and others could be called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning, again, as the premier agency begins its second leg of investigation.

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

The forensic panel of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctors, led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta, submitted its report on Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem and viscera reports to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday. The CBI is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the AIIMS report will help them conclude the manner of death, which was immediately claimed to be 'suicide by hanging' but has been widely challenged.

Sushant Rajput's staff member Keshav tracked down, employed by Sara Ali Khan now

'No clean chit to anyone'

According to sources, the AIIMS report will open up the investigation which was 'slowed down' as alleged by Sushant's family. This report will be used in the second leg of the CBI's investigation which the central probing agency will begin soon in Mumbai. As per sources, the report does not rule out the murder angle and has not given a clean chit to anyone yet. The CBI said that it is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and "no aspect has been ruled out" as of date.

Sushant's cook Neeraj Singh tracked in Delhi; employed by actor close to Rhea say sources