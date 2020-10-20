Sushant Singh Death Case: Dr Swamy Writes Letter To PM Modi; Cites Lapses In AIIMS Report

In a big development into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointing lapses in AIIMS reports. Dr. Swamy seeks to review and demanded that the Medical Board of Health Ministry should scrutinize the AIIMS report on the post-mortem.

In his letter to PM Modi, Swamy wrote, "Dr. Sudhir Gupta did not personally participate in the review of Cooper Hospital's autopsy report... Hence, to restore the confidence of the public on this justifiably highly emotive and sensitive subject, vis the mysterious death of cine actor Sushant Singh Rajput, you may please consider directing the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to ask the medical board of the Ministry to scrutinize the report of the special committee for the review of the post-mortem; and thereafter to take appropriate steps to restore public confidence."

On SSR death Issue, Dr Subramanian @Swamy39 writes to @narendramodi @PMOIndia letter asking that a Medical Board of Health Ministry to scrutinise the AIIMS report on the post-mortem pic.twitter.com/i0wHhBY6BQ — Jagdish Shetty (@jagdishshetty) October 20, 2020

Dr @Swamy39 has written to Hon’ble PM Modi to consider directing Health Ministry to review AIIMS report & set up Medical Board to redo the forensic examination in Sushant Singh Rajput case.



He has quoted lapses which make it mandatory. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) October 20, 2020

SSR case update

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family has also written to the Central Bureau of Investigation, seeking a fresh forensic to probe the death, after the controversial U-turn of Dr. Sudhir Gupta. The doctor, who heads the panel of AIIMS Hospital that submitted the forensic report to the CBI, came under flak for allegedly ruling out suicide, after initially claiming that it was ‘forensically unsuitable’ for examination. The CBI also clarified that the investigation was not done, amid recent ‘speculative reports’ claiming that they had arrived at a conclusion.

