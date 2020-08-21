Sushant Death Case: 'Why Was Rhea At The Mortuary?', Asks Family Lawyer Vikas Singh

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer expressed his shock after it was revealed that Rhea Chakraborty on June 15 went to the mortuary to see the actor's body asking why was she allowed to be there even though there existed no 'legal status' between them.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Vikas Singh said, said, "Rhea had no legal status to be with Sushant Singh Rajput because she was at best, as per her own statement was only in a live-in relationship up to the 8th of June. After that, she had walked out of the home and took all the jewelry, etc. When the two lockers of Sushant was opened, they were found empty. These lockers would be having several watches and other valuables and cash of Sushant, but nothing was there. After having left the house, what right did she have to be in the mortuary? If she has gone there, Mumbai Police has got a lot to explain for how did they allow her to go there?"

He further said that electronic records are reliable and the CBI will look for evidence from electronic trial, and added, "We hope the accused will be arrested and charge-sheeted very soon."

The advocate further said that Sandip Ssingh, self-proclaimed friend of Sushant, was not known to either the sisters of the actor or his father and questioned why was he present at all times and all occasions following his death.

Ssingh has been the first to reach Sushant's house and purportedly took control of the prevailing situation, despite the Mumbai Police being present on the spot. His statement had seemed inconsistent while narrating the scene on the Sushant's death in an interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and had been questioned by members of Sushant's family and family friends who have been spoken to by Republic. The CBI is set to grill him over the matter.

In a massive revelation, Republic TV on Friday spoke to Surjeet Singh Rathore - who accompanied Rhea Chakraborty on June 15 to the mortuary to see actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body. Rathore revealed that Rhea had said 'Sorry babu' as soon as she saw Sushant's face at Cooper Hospital. He added that Rhea's brother and mother too wished to see Sushant's body but were not allowed to do so by the Mumbai police. Currently, the CBI team has been handed over the relevant documents by the Mumbai police and has begun its probe.

Eyewitness: Rhea said 'Sorry babu' on seeing Sushant's body

"On 15 June I reached Cooper hospital at 11 PM and Sooraj Singh reached at 11:30 to take part in his (Sushant)'s last rites. A little while later, Sooraj Singh says 'Rhea Chakraborty will reach in a few minutes, so please help her. She is Sushant's girlfriend and wants to see him one last time. So you talk to the police about it'. I spoke with the police officer and he agreed to it," he said.

He added, "15 minutes later, Rhea Chakraborty and I went inside the mortuary along with her brother, mother, and another male - maybe her father, I don't know. I removed the white cloth from the body's face and he had marks on his neck- I had doubt at that time itself. The moment I removed the cloth, Rhea placed her hand on his (Sushant's) chest and said 'Sorry, babu'. I thought, ' Why was she saying sorry now?' I then took her outside as she started crying."

