Sushant Case: Centre Bats For CBI Probe In SC, Says 'no Case Pending With Maharashtra'

In a massive development, the Centre on Thursday has asked for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, in its reply filed in the Supreme Court. The affidavit accessed by Republic TV, highlights that two cases on the same issue were not pending in two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) anymore. While the CBI has filed an FIR based on the Bihar government's recommendation, the Maharastra government has maintained that the state police were capable to probe into the case. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14.

Centre files affidavit in SC

Pointing out that the Maharashtra police had not filed an FIR in the case yet, the Centre argued that the '56 statements recorded' by the state police had no backing in law in the absence of 'investigation'. The affidavit has also claimed that as the Maharashtra police can start an investigation after filing an FIR, it does not get jurisdiction to record statements. It stated that the police were required to intimate the nearest executive magistrate and draw up a report of the apparent cause of death, description of the body, marks or weapons found on or near the body - prior to filing an FIR.

Highlighting that as none of the steps mentioned was taken by the police, the Centre maintained that there was 'no case pending' with Maharashtra police. Hence the Centre has asked the SC to allow the CBI to investigate the case. It has also asked SC to not pass any observations which would 'impede the ED's ongoing investigation'.

Maharashtra govt files reply to SC

On the other hand, the Maharashtra government in its previous reply to the SC, has attacked Rajput's father pointing out that his allegations against Rhea of 'committing criminal breach of trust', 'abetment of suicide' occurred in Mumbai. The government has stated that Rajput's father was not 'within his rights' in registering a complaint at Bihar's Rajeev Nagar police station in Patna when the alleged offence had occurred in Mumbai, within the limits of Bandra police. The government has also stated that Rajput's father never made any request to the Mumbai police to file an FIR against Rhea.

Mumbai police pulled up by SC

The single-judge SC bench refused to grant protection for Rhea from any coercive action before adjourning the issue. Moreover, SC had pulled up the police for forcibly quarantining Bihar IPS officer - Vinay Tiwari stating that it did not send a good message. The Supreme Court had ordered the Maharashtra government to file a report of all findings pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of case from Bihar to Mumbai. The SC also stated that it 'will take care of the concern raised regarding the destruction of evidence'. The police had reportedly told the Bihar police that the details of the Disha Salian death case file were deleted.

Sushant's family submits four page response to SC, highlights Mumbai police's negligence