Sushant Death Probe: NCB Mulls On Filing Criminal Case After Analysing Alleged 'drug Link'

In a massive development, the Rakesh Asthana-led Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which has entered investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has analysed key documents in the case and will decide on registering a criminal number on Wednesday evening if they decide to further the probe. Sources report the documents handed over by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the NCB include Whatsapp messages of Rhea Chakraborty and alleged drug dealers and the usage of certain narcotic substances. Apart from the NCB, the CBI, ED and the Mumbai police are still probing into the 34-year-old's demise when he was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14.

Sources add that the 15-page Whatsapp conversations handed over to the NCB indicate that Rhea and her associates had discussed about allegedly spiking Rajput's tea or coffee with a drug to get a certain 'kick'. Rhea allegedly spoke with her former talent manager Jaya Saha in late 2019, about adding a few drops of some substance in Rajput's drink. However the NCB's role in the case is limited as the act of using drugs has to be on certain levels of possession and consumption for it to be illegal, say sources. There has allegedly been no evidence of possession of banned substances by the accused found in this case.



The ED is currently probing into the money laundering angle in the case, based on the FIR lodged by Sushant's family alleging siphoning of funds to the tune of Rs 15 crores by Rhea Chakraborty from late actor's accounts. Rhea, her brother Showik and father Indrajit have all been questioned by the ED, and as per sources. Now, the ED has summoned Rhea Chakraborty's former talent manager Jaya Saha after Saha's name surfaced in text messages with Rhea talking about alleged drug use in Rajput's drink. Rhea's lawyer has maintained that she has never indulged in drugs and is ready for tests or summons.

After over two months' investigation, Mumbai police have claimed that Sushant passed away due to suffocation, asphyxia. The Mumbai police have questioned 56 people till date including - Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand. The Bihar police have lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others booking them for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy' - this has now been transferred to the CBI after the Supreme Court allowed it to take over. Five CBI teams are currently in the city probing into the case and have questioned several witnesses like Sushant's building guard, cook, flatmate Siddarth Pithani and is allegedly set to question Rhea and her family.

