Bihar IPS Officer Who Was Isolated Says Sushant's Probe Was 'quarantined' By Mumbai Cops

On Saturday, Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who went to Mumbai for investigation in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput returned to Patna. He returned after Mumbai's civic body released him from forcible quarantine on Saturday and said that authorities in Mumbai obstructed his investigation. The Mumbai authorities have said that they had quarantined Vinay Tiwari as per COVID-19 protocols relating to inter-state travel.

"I would say I wasn't quarantined. The investigation was quarantined. Investigation of Bihar Police was obstructed," Tiwari told news agency ANI.

READ | 'We Will Win': Sushant's sister Shweta after Rhea's interrogation concludes at ED office

On Friday, Rhea Chakraborty was grilled by ED for more than 9 hours and on Saturday, the Central agency will question. However, Rhea's brother Showik and father Indrojit Chakraborty will be questioned by the ED on Monday.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares picture of 'Bhai's billboard in California'

Centre slams Mumbai Police

Earlier on Saturday, Centre slammed Mumbai Police for their investigation in the case. The Central government told the Bombay High Court that the way in which the Maharashtra government is handling this probe is 'questionable.' The Bombay High Court is hearing a PIL seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) amid several allegations of discrepancies in the Mumbai Police's probe into the late actor’s death.

The Centre also objected to the Bihar IPS officer's 'forcible quarantine' in Mumbai and said that the other police officials were not met with such treatment. Centre informed that the CBI has registered an FIR in the matter after a notification was issued by the Central government.

READ | ED rejects Rhea Chakraborty's request to delay interrogation in Sushant's death probe

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police informed the top court that they will submit developments in the Sushnat's probe in a sealed cover. This comes after the Bihar government, earlier in the day filed an affidavit before the top court in response to Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai after Sushant's father filed an FIR against her.

The Bihar government in its affidavit, has told the Supreme Court that Rhea Chakraborty and her family members have painted a false picture of Sushant’s mental health after “grabbing” crores of rupees from him. The petition says that Rhea Chakrabarty got into a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput with ulterior motives of grabbing the late actor's money. It also accuses Rhea of having overdosed Sushant.

READ | Centre slams Mumbai Police in Bombay HC for 'questionable' investigation in Sushant's case