Sushant-Disha Death Case: Talent Manager Uday Singh Gauri's June 13 Calls Under CBI Lens

The Central Bureau of Investigation, investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case, is probing more links related to the death of his former talent manager Disha Salian. Sushant's talent manager Uday Singh Gauri's June 13 calls with the late actor has come under the spotlight, according to sources.

According to the call record data accessed by Republic TV, Uday called Sushant 5 times in 7 minutes on June 13. Uday spoke to Sushant for 368 seconds on June 13.

Uday Singh Gauri's CDR records reveal that there was a 649-second call between him and Rhea on June 9, a day after Disha Salian's demise and within the 24-hour window when she left his house, not to come back.

The sources also suggest that Uday Singh Gauri had close links with Cornerstone CEO Bunty Sajdeh. Bunty Sajdeh, who is the CEO of Cornerstone, the company for which Disha used to work, has been questioned by the CBI multiple times.

Republic TV has accessed an ultimate clincher that rips open the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and shows a possible link with Disha Salian's death. The statement of Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been accessed by Republic TV where the latter in his confession to CBI has claimed that 'Sushant fainted after hearing Disha's news and feared for his life'.

'Rhea left with Sushant's laptop & hard drive, had access to accounts': Pithani tells CBI

Sources inform that Pithani in his statement has claimed, 'After hearing Disha Salian's death, he fainted. After regaining his consciousness, he feared for his life and said, 'I will be killed'.' Pithani also went on to claim that 'Sushant wanted his security to be enhanced', according to the sources.

Siddharth Pithani's testimony indicates that Sushant knew details about June 8 — the day Disha Salian died, and 'feared for his life', as per sources.

Disha fell from the 14th floor of a building in Malad on June 8. Before her demise, Disha Salian was working with Bunty Sajdeh's talent management company Cornerstone which also managed Sushant Singh Rajput. Incidentally, Rhea, who has been jailed till September 22 for alleged involvement in a drug cartel, had also left Sushant’s residence on June 8. He was found dead on June 14. The CBI, that is currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has also summoned people linked to Disha Salian's alleged suicide for interrogation.