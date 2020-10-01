'Sushant Dropped Rhea To Her Flat On 13th Night; Eyewitness Saw It All': Advocate Gupta

Sushant Singh Rajput had dropped Rhea Chakraborty at her residence in the intervening night of 13 and 14 June, BJP Mumbai Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta told Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate.

"In the intervening night of 13 and 14 June, there is an eyewitness who has seen Sushant Singh Rajput dropping Rhea Chakraborty upto her flat at around 1-1.30 AM. This eyewitness has seen the complete incident. After dropping Rhea to her flat, Sushant leaves the building and goes back to his house," Gupta said.

He further stated that the said eyewitness is ready to depose before the CBI, which is probing the late actor's death, as and when called for.

Rhea Chakraborty had allegedly left Sushant's Bandra residence on June 8, days before he was found dead in the same flat on June 14. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde had claimed in an interview that it was at Sushant Singh Rajput’s behest that she left his home on June 8.

'Rhea met Sushant on June 13 night': Karni Sena leader

Earlier, Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh Rathore, who was present at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on June 15, also claimed that Rhea Chakraborty was at Sushant Sing Rajput's residence a night before he died.

Speaking to Republic TV, Surjeet claimed that film producer Suraj Singh, who was also present at the hospital, told him that Rhea was there at the late actor's residence on the night of June 13 but had then left.

"When I went to Cooper Hospital on June 15, Suraj Singh had told me that Rhea Chakraborty was at Sushant's residence on the night of June 13 and had left then itself may be due to some fight. Suraj Singh was co-ordinating everything and he had called Rhea and introduced me to her and Sandeep... I don't know any of them," Surjeet said.

When asked why he revealed this in public now and not approached the probing authorities even after three months of Sushant's death, Surjeet said he was not approached by the CBI. He also said that he had made this revelation earlier too but it was 'missed' by the media.

Surjeet also noted the presence of Sandeep Ssingh at the scene and said he was told that the producer was a 'friend' of Sushant. Moreover, Surjeet stated that he didn't personally know Sushant and hasn't been in touch with Suraj for months now.

Earlier in August, Surjeet had told Republic TV that Rhea had said 'Sorry babu' as soon as she saw Sushant's face at Cooper Hospital. He added that Rhea's brother and mother too wished to see Sushant's body but were not allowed to do so by the Mumbai police.

