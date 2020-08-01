Sushant Death Probe: CM Nitish Kumar Asks Mumbai Police To Cooperate With Bihar Police

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh lodged an FIR in the Rajiv Nagar Police station of Patna, holding Rhea Chakraborty responsible for the late actor's death, the 4 member team of the Patna police is camping in Mumbai for investigation and interrogation in the case.

While Speaking Exclusively to Republic TV over phone Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "This is the legal responsibility of Bihar police because a case has been filed in Patna by Sushant Rajput's father KK Singh. It is the duty of the Bihar police to conduct an investigation and Bihar police is doing its duty. Mumbai police should cooperate with Bihar police after a case was lodged by his father. Bihar Police is investigating with honesty and full integrity."

"Sushant's father had approached the police and lodged an FIR and it is the responsibility of the police to investigate in Mumbai. Sushant was a popular star from Bihar and Sushant should get justice. Father of the late actor has filed an FIR, and we have started the investigation. The family should get justice and the Mumbai Police should cooperate," he added.

Bihar Govt to appeal in Supreme Court

On Rhea Chakraborty's petition in the Supreme court to shift the FIR lodged in Patna to Mumbai, the Bihar Chief Minister said, "Bihar government will strongly plead the case in Supreme court since an FIR has been lodged and our Advocate General has taken up the case and Senior Advocate of Supreme Court Mukul Rohatgi will be our advocate so that Bihar police can fight the case strongly to seek justice for Sushant Rajput and his family. I have directed the officials to plead the case strongly in pursuit for Justice for Sushant Rajput who hailed from Bihar."

No hindrance to be tolerated in investigation

Nitish Kumar further added, "Since the FIR has been lodged in Patna, whosoever is creating hindrance will be taken into cognizance and thereafter we will take appropriate action."

'Will recommend CBI probe if late actor's father desires'

Since there is an ongoing fight between Maharashtra Government and Bihar Government on the jurisdiction issue of the place of incidence and there has been a growing demand for CBI probe from all across the country, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "If the father of Sushant Rajput, Mr K K Singh who has lodged the FIR demands CBI probe, then the Bihar Government can think of recommending it to the Central Government."

Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

While the chorus for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput is growing, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar further added, "I want to get justice for Sushant Rajput at any cost. Bihar government is sympathetic towards the family and the entire country wants justice for Sushant Rajput as he was a popular star who died under mysterious circumstances and it is the duty of Bihar police to investigate after a case was lodged and the culprits should be punished as Bihar has lost its famous son. "

With Nitish Kumar asking Mumbai police to cooperate in the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, he has in a way hinted that it's an attack on the federal structure of the country. If a case is lodged in any part of the country, the concerned police station has the right to investigate and it's the duty of the concerned state police to facilitate the smooth investigation.

Earlier, Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha while speaking to Republic TV had stated that the people of Bihar are not satisfied with the investigation of Mumbai police and attacked the Mumbai police with "Daal me Kuch Kaala hai" barb.

