Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Questions Rajat Mewati And Pankaj Dubey For 10 Hours

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned Rajat Mewati and Pankaj Dubey in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The Mewati was the late actor’s former assistant while the latter was his close friend. The duo was questioned for around 10 hours.

ED probes Sushant case

Rajat Mewati and Pankaj Dubey were spotted leaving the ED office after 10 PM after they had arrived in the afternoon. Dressed in casuals and wearing masks, they avoided a response as media persons surrounded them.

Pankaj Dubey aka PD, who is an author, had spoken exclusively to Republic TV before. He had hit out at those maligning Sushant’s family, by questioning the relations of the actor with his family and also stated that one had to message Rhea Chakraborty, to know about Sushant’s availability.

He said, "I think that's quite uncalled for and as far as bonding between Sushant and Priyanka (sister) is concerned, that has always been fantastic undoubtedly, at least till the point we were together. My regular interaction happened until the early part of 2019. It was all fabulous till then and gradually with the entry of Rhea in his life, he was fortified that I could sense. And the access to Sushant decreased and it then eventually stopped," Dubey said.

Pankaj also said that was the last time he spoke to Sushant was in April this year. "My only point is if Rhea must have felt that he was not happy with family and he should be away from family. Why was she keeping friends and him aloof? The access got quite limited and eventually what happened that we had to go via Rhea. So you have to message Rhea to find availability of Sushant. This became quite funny and gradually it was quite discouraging for friends. This is a strange narrative being spread that he did not like his family or vice versa. This is very intangible," he added.

Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi, manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his CA Sandeep Sridhar were some of the other associates of the late actor, who have been questioned in the case, apart from Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and father Inderjit. The ED is probing the money-laundering case linked to the FIR registered by Patna police against Rhea, with Sushant’s father alleging embezzlement to the tune of Rs 15 crore, apart from abetment to suicide and other charges.

