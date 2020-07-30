Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Writes To Bihar Police, Likely To Examine Financial Angle

As the mystery surrounding Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death continues to intensify, the Enforcement Directorate has now jumped into the investigation over suspicions of money laundering, as per sources. The independent probe agency is reportedly interested in the Rs 15 crore angle related to the death of the Bollywood actor sources say. ED has also written to the Bihar Police, recently jumped into the investigation, and have asked the Mumbai Police to share details of the ongoing investigation.

The update comes on the same day as the Bihar Police questioned Sushant's CA and investigated his bank account details. However, no case has been registered by the ED yet.

Rhea Chakraborty booked

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty and five others have been booked under charges of abetting the suicide, embezzlement, cheating, and conspiracy under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. A four-member team of the Bihar Police had earlier arrived in Mumbai to probe the case after the FIR was filed on Sushant's father KK Singh's complaint. The Mumbai Police has been at the receiving end of criticism, with even Vikas Singh - Sushant's family lawyer - claiming that their investigation was heading into a ‘different direction.’

Sushant’s father in a complaint, accused Rhea of abetting the late star’s suicide, claiming she kept complete control of Sushant’s life, kept him away from his family, interfered and discouraged him in his decisions to buy property and sign films, threatened to go public with his medical reports, stole cash and other valuables while questioning the transfer of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account into an unrelated account.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death.

