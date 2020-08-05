Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By ED On Friday

In a massive development into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the ED (Enforcement Directorate). Rhea Chakroborty will face the ED on 7th August. As per sources, ED has been able to trace certain investments made by Rhea in properties in Mumbai.

The questioning is linked to the money laundering case that was registered by the ED last week on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor’s suicide.

Sushant's CA has also been called tomorrow by ED for questioning. The CA is understood to be handling the actor’s finances for about a year and the ED wants to understand his financial dealings in order to take the probe forward. (August 6).

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Centre issued a notification asking the CBI to probe the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, that occurred in June at his Mumbai residence, officials said. A copy of the notification has been sent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asking it to probe the case, they said.

"A notification has been issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) paving way for the CBI probe in Rajput's death case," a senior official said. The move comes after the Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI probe to the Centre in the sensational case at the request of Rajput's father.

While hearing a case in connection with the actor's death, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said the truth behind the death of the "gifted and talented artist" should come out. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that the Bihar government's recommendation has been accepted and the case has been transferred to the CBI.

Bihar police had registered a case against Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others, including three of her family members, under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

Besides Chakraborty, the others named in the FIR are three of her relatives -- Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Shobhik Chakraborty, and two others Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi. The registration of the case led to a turf war between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police over jurisdiction of investigation.

Maharashtra government has said it will file its reply after the apex court, while hearing a plea by Rhea Chakraborty in the case, directed the Mumbai Police to place before it the status report of the probe conducted so far.

(with PTI inputs)