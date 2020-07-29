Sushant Singh Rajput Death: 'No Question Of Transferring Case To CBI', Says Maha Home Min

The Maharashtra government has stated that it won’t transfer the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Desmukh stated that there were only in favour of a probe by Mumbai Police and that there was ‘no question’ of transferring the case. The statement came in the wake of increased criticism of Mumbai Police by leaders like Dr Subramanian Swamy, and Sushant’s family approaching the Bihar police, who registered a First Information Report against Rhea Chakraborty.

'No CBI probe in Sushant case'

Anil Deshmukh had called an urgent meeting of the top officials on Wednesday, a day after a four-member team of the Bihar Police had arrived in the city. Speaking to reporters on his departure, the leader said, “This was our second meeting today. As a Home Minister, I would like to state that Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, and there is no question of handing over the case to CBI. “

This is not the first time that Deshmukh had made the statement, and a few days ago, had said that there was no foul play, as he asserted that the Mumbai Police was ‘competent’ to investigate the case.

The Mumbai Police has been at the receiving end of criticism, with even Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh claiming that their investigation was heading into a ‘different direction.’ He added that the family too was waiting for progress in the probe, before finally deciding on approaching the Bihar police.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy too had lashed out, "They are reluctant to get into the bottom of the case, they are pussyfooting. They in fact, should be bending backwards because most of the top policemen are socialfriends of the Dadas of Bollywood; they have attended their parties, gone on vacations with them, to show that they are not influenced by what the Bollywood cartel wants them to conclude."

The Bihar Police registered an FIR under sections Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of IPC, under charges of embezzlement, ‘abetment to suicide, cheating and conspiracy.’ Sushant’s father accused Rhea of abetting the late star’s suicide, claiming she kept complete control of Sushant’s life, kept him away from his family, interfered and discouraged him in his decisions to buy property and sign films, threatened to go public with his medical reports, stole cash and other valuables, while questioning the transfer of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account into an unrelated account.

