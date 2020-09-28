Sushant Singh Rajput's Aides Ganesh & Ankit Slam CBI's Delay, Demand Updates On 'murder'

The investigation into the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has led to the opening of Pandora's box of drug nexus that runs deep in Bollywood, however, well-wishers and aides of Sushant Singh Rajput have opined that the investigation is diverted from resolving the mystery behind the actor's death to other elements as there is no update from CBI even after 40 days of taking over the case.

While speaking with Republic TV's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Sushant's friend and choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar and former staff Ankit Acharya said they have no issues with NCB conducting the investigation into the drug nexus but they need updates from CBI.

"Whatever NCB is doing is good, but what about CBI? We need updates as we feel the case is being diverted," said Ganesh Hiwarkar.

Ganesh stated that only Republic supported the cause of uncovering the truth behind Sushant's death, after which other media channels followed, while apprising of their plan to hold a protest from October 2.

"We are planning to do it for 3 days, and if Delhi police give us permission, we will like to stage the strike at Gandhiji’s samadhi. And if we don’t, we might come to Mumbai if we get permission from police and do it in front of the DRDO guesthouse or maybe at our own homes," Ganesh said.

Ankit Acharya while speaking with Republic mentioned the delay in viscera report over the actor's death, alleging that the case is being brushed aside.

Ankit said when a person commits suicide by hanging, his eyes will bulge out, the tongue comes out and mouth stars excreting saliva in large quantities, but with Sushant nothing of this sort had happened, clearly pointing out that it was a murder.

The duo said they will observe a symbolic hunger strike for three days from October 2 to 4 and if required they will not hesitate to make it an indefinite fast.

Ganesh had earlier revealed on Republic and reiterated again that, a few people who were present in the party which Disha attended before she died, had also visited Sushant's residence a night before Sushant died. Ganesh had earlier revealed in an interview with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in August that a person who works with Sandip Ssingh had given him this information. He also confessed to receiving several threat calls adding that on one occasion goons arrived at his place with rods and masks on, in a bid to attack him but the police has refused to file FIR over the issue.

SSR's family unhappy with CBI's 'pace'

Meanwhile, the CBI which has been pulled up the Delhi HC for the pace of its investigations has also been questioned by Sushant Singh Rajput's family, who has expressed their 'frustration' over the delay by CBI in probing the late actor's death. Forty days into the investigation, no major breakthrough has been announced by the premier investigating agency even after questioning the accused prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani among others. SSR’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has also questioned the CBI for not converting Sushant's case from abetment to suicide to murder. Numerous investigative reports by Republic Media Network have highlighted a sequence of events, raised question marks, and presented a list of people who must be summoned in the case, though the agency is yet to do so.

