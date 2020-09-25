Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer 'frustrated' With CBI, Reveals AIIMS Dr's Huge Claim

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh expressed his ‘frustration’ with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), that is probing the actor’s death. The advocate claimed that the premier agency was ‘delaying’ the conversion of the case from abetment to suicide to murder. He claimed a doctor from the team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that is working on the forensic report of the case, had told him, on the basis of the photos of his mortal remains, had confirmed that SSR’s death was 'caused by strangulation.'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer on actor's death

Vikas Singh tweeted on Friday about his frustration over the ‘delay’ in the conversion of the case, as he claimed one of the doctors had told him ‘200 %’ that it was ‘death by strangulation’ and not suicide.

Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) September 25, 2020

Numerous other people, including politician Subramanian Swamy, actor Shekhar Suman, SSR’s staff Ankit Acharya had raised questions about the marks on SSR’s mortal remains and did not mince their words in calling it a ‘murder.’

The CBI is likely to discuss with the AIIMS team about the forensic report, that will throw light on whether the death was homicide or suicide. Professor Dr Sudhar Gupta of AIIMS had earlier clarified that the report will be conclusive without any doubts.’

Sushant had been found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. Sushant’s family on July 25 had filed a First Information Report at Patna police station. His father KK Singh accused SSR’s live-in-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, not just of abetment to suicide but also embezzlement, among other charges.

However, the Bihar government recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, alleging ‘non-co-operation’ from Mumbai Police, that had been probing the case till then.

The CBI took up the case as per the Supreme Court order on August 19, after the Enforcement Directorate had already commenced the investigation into the embezzlement charges. Later, the family stated that they were suspecting murder and not suicide like mentioned in the FIR. The CBI also confirmed that they were probing both murder and homicide angles in the case.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau also came into the picture, arresting Rhea for her alleged involvement in a drug cartel, while Deepika Padukone and numerous other stars are also set to be questioned for their involvement with drugs.

