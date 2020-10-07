Sushant's Family's Lawyer Officially Seeks New Forensic Panel; Letter To CBI Accessed

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a new panel in the late actor’s death case. The development came in the wake of Republic TV’s expose of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team head Dr Sudhir Gupta’s flip flop in calling it a ‘case of suicide.’ In the official letter to the CBI, the lawyer pointed out the 'faulty forensic examination' and called out the panel head's 'unethical conduct' to 'benefit the culprits.'

Sushant's family lawyer writes to CBI

Vikas Singh claimed that inspite of their requests to get access to the report, there has been no response from Dr Sudhir Gupta.

Singh then wrote in his letter, "The leaked report, if correct, amounts to drawing a biased and boastful conclusion from insufficient evidence. Clearly the said leak is aimed at creating doubts in the minds of people, bailing out agencies who have not done their job as per rules and standard protocols, benefitting culprits, and derailing the course of investigation."

"The conduct of Dr Sudhir Gupta is unethical, unprofessional in contravention of government service conduct rules and MCI guidelines. This criminal misadventure on his part has been undermined public trust in a premier institution like AIIMS," he continued.

Vikas Singh highlighted that the AIIMS panel was only asked to analyse the faults in the post-mortem report submitted by Mumbai Police, and not give their own analysis of the case. He pointed the alleged loopholes in the case like the lack of videography, no mention of the time of death, alleged fracture on his leg, and insufficient viscera samples provided. The lawyer also stated that at the most, they could have mentioned the cause of death as hanging, but not term it as a suicide, as that is for the CBI to come to a conclusion after analysing the evidence.

“I am accordingly of the firm opinion that this needs to be referred to another forensic team to be constituted by the CBI by picking up some of the best names from the field from different hospital so that a fair and proper assessment takes place with regards to the comments of the post-mortem done by the Cooper Hospital and also whether the casue of death can be specified on the basis of the matter available with the CBI," the statement continued.

In his conversaition with Republic TV on August 22, Dr Sudhir Gupta had claimed that the crime scene had been 'forensically unsuitable for evidence.' His flop-flop in then calling it a 'suicide' drew heated reactions and eyebrows. The CBI then clarified that they were still probing all angles, while AIIMS also stated that any information about this report must been obtained from the CBI. Neither corroborated Dr Sudhir Gupta's claims.

