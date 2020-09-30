Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Updates On CBI Probe

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh on Wednesday, September 30, met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna. During his meeting, the late actor's father apprised the Chief Minister about the latest developments in the ongoing CBI probe. On the recommendation of the Bihar state government, the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI probe into the death of Sushant last month.

As per sources, Sushant's father told CM Nitish Kumar that last year when the actor visited Patna, he had expressed his desire to meet the CM but couldn't meet. After learning about this the CM expressed his regret for not meeting Sushant. During his conversation with KK Singh, the CM said that 'Bihar has lost icon'.

Sources further revealed that Sushant's father visited Patna after along time as he was not keeping well in Delhi where he stayed with his daughter. During his courtesy visit to the CM, Singh expressed his gratitude to Nitish Kumar for the support as the CBI probe only started when the Bihar government intervened in Sushant's death case which was earlier being handled by the Mumbai police. The meeting lasted for an hour, as per sources.

KK Singh's visit to CM comes at the time when phase 1 of the CBI probe has been completed in the late actor's death case and the AIIMS panel has submitted its report to the CBI.

READ | In Sushant case, AIIMS report brings lapses of Mumbai Police and Cooper hospital to fore

AIIMS-CBI not ruling out any angles: Sources

On Monday, the forensic panel of AIIMS doctors, led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta, submitted its report on Rajput's post-mortem and viscera reports to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI is investigating the actor's death case and the AIIMS report will help them conclude the manner of death, which was immediately claimed to be 'suicide by hanging' but has been widely challenged.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput case 'Probe has gone in Different Direction,' claims Sharad Pawar

'No angles have been ruled out'

While sources claim that CBI is tightlipped about the details revealed in the AIIMS reports, it has been informed that the CBI considers these medical findings as 'opinions' on which they are likely to base the rest of their investigation. The CBI has maintained that "no angles have been ruled out" and has reassured through a statement on Monday that the investigation is being conducted in a professional manner.

READ | Sushant & Disha Cases: Amit Shah replies to Nitesh Rane's letter for security to Rohan Rai

READ | In Sushant case, AIIMS report brings lapses of Mumbai Police and Cooper hospital to fore