Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend & Ex-staff Plan Hunger Strike From Oct 2 Over 'delay' By CBI

After over two months of campaigns for justice by ‘warriors’ and numerous twists in the case, the Supreme Court had ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput case on August 19. 40 days later, no major breakthrough has been announced by the premier investigating agency after questioning the accused prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani among others.

Expressing displeasure over the lack of updates, SSR’s friend Ganesh Hiwarkar and former staff Ankit Acharya now plan to go on a hunger strike seeking justice and truth over the ‘murder,’ from October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, ex-staff to go on hunger strike

Ganesh Hiwarkar had been one of the first friends of Sushant in Mumbai when the late actor had come to learn dance from the choreographer. Ankit Acharya used to live with SSR at his apartment as an assistant, with the star even giving him acting tips and promising him a role in films.

“I and Ankit will start a symbolic hunger strike on October 2 for Sushant’s case. We want an update from CBI and don’t want the case to be diverted in any other direction,” Hiwarkar said referring to more updates about the NCB arresting prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and the questioning of Bollywood stars making it to the media.

He also said, “We have been asking for justice for Sushant’s murder case since day one. However, there has not been update from CBI. NCB is doing its job and found the drugs connection, which is a good thing and even ED is doing its job."

"We are planning to do it for 3 days, and if Delhi police gives us permission, he will like to stage the strike at Gandhiji’s samadhi. And if we don’t, we might come to Mumbai if we get permission from police and do it in front of the DRDO guesthouse or maybe at our own homes," he continued.

Ganesh stated, "CBI, please give us updates. Would request people and media to support us, and to people, I would say even you can do it and make this campaign successful.”

Their comments come in the wake of SSR’s family lawyer Vikas Singh questioning the CBI for not converting the case from abetment to suicide to murder. He claimed that a doctor of the AIIMS team preparing the forensic report of the case, claimed that the pictures of Sushant’s body indicated ‘200 per cent’ that he had died of strangulation and not hanging.

Both Ganesh and Ankit have also claimed that it is a murder, in interviews with Republic TV. Apart from highlighting Sushant’s positive attitude, the latter even claimed that he had been stangulated by his dog Fudge’s belt, as recalling the shape of the belt when he used to take the dog out for walks.

