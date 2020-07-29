'Rhea Going To SC Against FIR Puts The Cat Out Of The Bag': Sushant Singh's Family Lawyer

Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court after a First Informational Report (FIR) was registered by Bihar Police against her in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde informed that they have filed a writ petition, urging for the transfer of the investigation from Bihar to Mumbai, as the investigation in Mumbai was still pending.

Reacting to this, the deceased actor's family lawyer, Vikas Singh, has alleged that Rhea's action stems from her apprehension of an investigation done by Bihar Police and not the Mumbai Police for what he said was a previously "fixed match".

Speaking at The Debate with Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Vikas Singh said: "Rhea going to the Supreme Court puts the cat out of the bag. Till the matter was being investigated by the Mumbai Police, she was saying I have no faith in Mumbai Police and let it be examined by the CBI. Mumbai Police had not filed an FIR (against Rhea) so there was no investigation. Now when the first and only FIR is registered in Patna, and Mumbai Police hereafter has no jurisdiction to go into this matter. Now Rhea wants the matter to go back to the Mumbai Police, so that means till the matter was with them, it was a fixed match. The plot was that I (Rhea) will keep asking CBI and you (Mumbai Police) keep investigating, keep saying CBI is not required and Police will not question you or make you accused and police will do a hush-up by calling all the sundry from the Bollywood."

"If the police were investigating a case of nepotism, then what is the cognisable offence that they were investigating? There is no cognisable offence of nepotism," he added.

Rhea and five others have been booked under charges of abetting the suicide, embezzlement, cheating, and conspiracy under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. A four-member team of the Bihar Police had earlier arrived in Mumbai to probe the case after the FIR was filed on Sushant's father KK Singh's complaint.

The Mumbai Police has been at the receiving end of criticism, with even Vikas Singh claiming that their investigation was heading into a ‘different direction.’ He said that the family too was waiting for progress in the probe, before finally deciding on approaching the Bihar police.

Sushant’s father accused Rhea of abetting the late star’s suicide, claiming she kept complete control of Sushant’s life, kept him away from his family, interfered and discouraged him in his decisions to buy property and sign films, threatened to go public with his medical reports, stole cash and other valuables, while questioning the transfer of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account into an unrelated account.

