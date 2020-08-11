Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Mitu Singh Arrives At ED Office In Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Mitu Singh appeared at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai on Tuesday. She recorded her statement in the money-laundering case linked to the First Information Report filed by the Patna police, on her father KK Singh’s complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and others on charges of abetment to suicide, cheating, conspiracy, among others. Dressed in a top and jeans, and a face mask, Mitu Singh was snapped amid intense media jostling as she was escorted from her car to the office.

Sushant's sister Mitu at ED office

Mitu is the first from Sushant’s family to be spotted at the ED office in the case. It was earlier reported that ED will first question Sushant’s father KK Singh first as he is the complainant, and then his sisters, and that it was likely to take place this week.

Previously, Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi and Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani have also been questioned by the ED in the case. Rhea was questioned by the ED on two separate days, first on August 7, and then on Monday. Sushant and Rhea’s CAs too have been questioned by the ED.

As per sources, Rhea gave ambiguous answers during the questioning. The actor has been accused of embezzlement to the tune of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account. It is being reported that her statements did not match that of the CAs.

Sushant reportedly funded four companies along with Rhea and her brother Showik. The IP address of one those companies based in Navi Mumbai and headed by Rhea and Showik, has been changed 17 times, as late as August 7, while even its website has been taken down now.

Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi also told ED that Rhea controlled the financial decisions of Sushant.

Meanwhile, Rhea filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court, alleging that she is been targetted in a media trial:

"The issue is blown out of proportion and extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of the rights is caused due to constant sensationalization of this case "It is submitted that the transfer of investigation to CBI by Bihar Police is illegal and bad in law. However, the Petitioner reiterated that she has no objection if this Hon’ble Court refer the matter to CBI by its order and even if the CBI investigates the matter the jurisdiction will still be with the Courts at Mumbai and not at Patna. "The sad incident of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput who hailed from Bihar unfortunately occurred just in wake of elections in Bihar. This has led to the issue of suicide of deceased being isolated and blown out of proportion. Actors Ashutosh Bhakre (32) and Sameer Sharma (44) were also reported to have committed suicide in last 30 days and yet no whisper about the same in power corridors."

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict in Rhea’s plea to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai, and urged all parties to submit their replies by Thursday.

