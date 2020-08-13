Sushant's Family Lawyer Demands Rigorous Probe; Highlights Late Actor's Global Influence

As the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death intensifies, the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh said that getting justice in bigger cities in this situation becomes difficult. This statement comes amid widespread similar claims miring the probe in controversy, ranging from not even filing an FIR till now to allegedly destroying evidence and even scuppering the probe under political pressure.

He further said that people across the country want to know what happened, adding that Sushant had an influence globally.

"Getting justice in bigger cities in this situation becomes difficult Not just Bihar, people from across the country will get easy justice ahead. SC has said that FIR can be lodged at part of the cause of action location," he said.

Furthermore, taking an apparent jibe at Rhea Chakraborty, he said that the convenience of the accused should not be looked at and added that custodial interrogation of people present at the spot needs to be rigorously interrogated.

"Law says the convenience of the accused should not be looked. Custodial interrogation of people present at the spot needs to be rigorously interrogated. Our FIR is clear. They created a mental condition. The person who is so focused commits suicide is difficult to digest. Sushant had influence globally. People want to know what happened," he added.

'Mumbai Police under Political Pressure'

Bihar Government has also alleged that the events make evident that Mumbai Police is under political pressure due to which a valid FIR is missing and Bihar police team was met with non-cooperation. They also brought to the Supreme Court's notice that Rhea Chakraborty had herself appealed to the Union for a CBI probe into the cause of death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Moreover, now that CBI has taken charge of the case, her petition for transfer from Patna to Mumbai stands ineffective.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for the transfer of Patna FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Mumbai. The apex court had directed all parties concerned in the case to file a response by Thursday. Meanwhile, ED continues the investigate the financial aspects of the FIR lodged by Sushant's father KK Singh on July 25 at Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and several others accusing them of cheating and conspiracy along with abetment of his son's suicide.

