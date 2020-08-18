Sushant Singh's Lawyer Hits Back At Rhea's Statement; Says, 'trying To Malign Family'

Giving a point-by-point rebuttal to Rhea's statement earlier in the day, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer on Tuesday spoke to the media and said, "How can Rhea give herself a certificate amid the ongoing ED investigation?". Senior advocate Vikas Singh also said that Rhea is 'playing a perception battle and giving self-certification even before the ED has concluded their investigation'.

Talking about 'being molested by Sushant's sister Priyanka' claim, Vikas Singh said, "Rhea is trying to malign the family. She is only trying to gain sympathy and mislead the probe. She's getting desperate ahead of the SC verdict," Sushant's family lawyer added.

The statement released by Rhea's lawyer said, "Even though Rhea was desirous of seeing her family, she was not at all comfortable with leaving Sushant." — To this, Vikas Singh said, "If she left him in such weak mental health condition, who did she inform about the medication? Why didn't they speak to each other for 6 days if she was so concerned about leaving him on 8th June?"

Rhea Chakraborty made a very irresponsible statement in Court relying upon press report that Chief Minister of Bihar is making it a political issue: Vikas Singh, lawyer of #SushantSinghRajput's father

Singh also raised questions on the Mumbai Police investigation and said, "No doubt they are a capable force but they have definitely not probed this case properly. Nobody has seen Sushant hanging except the staff. Where is the inquest report by Mumbai Police? The crime scene was compromised."

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police immediately claimed it was suicide, but facts, evidence and testimonies that have since emerged have cast a shadow around this initially-floated narrative.