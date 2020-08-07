Sushant's Lawyer Raises Concerns On Mumbai Police's Probe; Has Questions For Rhea

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh on Friday pointed out serious loopholes in the investigation conducted by the Mumbai police which indicate that ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and friend Siddharth Pithani could be involved the mysterious death of the Bollywood actor.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the lawyer pointed out that Siddharth Pithani, who found Sushant’s body hanging in his room, did not wait for the actor’s sister to arrive before he entered the house.

“Siddharth had lowered the dead body. He called a key maker to unlock the door but he was sent away before opening the door, so that the man could not see what was inside,” Vikas Singh said. “Pithani also did not wait for Sushant’s sister Meetu to arrive even though she lived only 15 minutes away. He entered the room on his own. There is definitely something fishy in the case,” he added.

‘Mumbai police mishandled Sushant’s case’

The lawyer further said that Siddharth Pithani has not been interrogated yet. Instead, the Mumbai Police is treating him as a complainant, even though, the family had been claiming since the beginning that Sushant was in danger. He alleged that the police mishandled the case to ‘hide the truth’.

“The inquiry regarding the victim’s death should be done within 24 hours. But the police summoned the Bollywood industry and focused on points that are not directly related to the death. I have never seen any case being mishandled to this extent. Mumbai police has tried to deviate Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to hide the truth. We will have to prove everything through electronic evidence now,” he said.

‘Rhea intentionally abandoned Sushant’

Vikas Singh also blamed Rhea Chakraborty for ‘abandoning’ Sushant Singh Rajput even after that he was ‘mentally ill’ or was suffering from ‘bipolar’. Referring to call records, the lawyer said that when Rhea left the actor’s house to visit her family, she blocked her phone and also did not contact Sushant again.

“When Rhea left the house for a few days on July 8 (as mentioned in her statement) why did she block her phone? And why didn’t she try to contact Sushant again? Why did she not inform Sushant’s family regarding his mental illness or his treatment and keep them away from Sushant? This clearly indicates that he forced Sushant towards committing a suicide,” Vikas Singh claimed.

He also pointed out that Rhea controlled the treatment that Sushant was undergoing and the doctor he was visiting.

“Despite being the only person who was aware of his mental condition, she suddenly abandoned Sushant and block her phone, leaving him helpless and forcing him to suicide. In such a case, section 306 clearly applies to Rhea Chakraborty,” the lawyer added.

