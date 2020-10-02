Sushant's Aides Ankit & Ganesh Protest In Delhi Amid Hunger Strike; Question Big B, Others

On Mahatma’s Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Sushant Singh Rajput’s choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarkar and ex-assistant Ankit Acharya invoked the leader’s principles. The duo kickstarted a ‘satyagraha’, by protesting at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday along with a three-day hunger strike. They were not alone as more ‘SSRians’ joined in to seek justice, hoping that the ‘murderers are hanged.’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s aides protest

Delhites, who gathered at the venue with banners and placards seeking ‘justice for SSR’, shouted, “There will be justice” and that they were 'ready to go to the jail.' They sought that the movement starts in other cities as it went from Mumbai to Delhi, and that they ‘won’t stop till they receive justice’.

“It’s easy to raise voice from home. But until you come out and do so, there is no point. Such an initiative is important so that nothing like this happens with anyone else,” said a protester.

When asked if pressure was finally being mounted, Ganesh, who held a photograph of Sushant in his hand, said, “Yes, pressure. To Bollywood stars and netas, I want to say, if you want justice for Sushant, give at least two minutes of your time in this initiative."

Jaya Bachchan had recently alleged the industry being ‘defamed’ over alleged links with drugs. Ganesh had a message for Amitabh Bachan, “You were quiet over Jaya Bachchan’s statement. Can you give 2 minutes for this at least?”

Advocate Anuja Kapoor said, “The stars feel they have attained stardom on their own, but they fail to understand that they are because of us. The CBI has to take action under 302, and give us justice.”

She added, “This should have been done much before. We have wasted 110 days."

"It is a murder that is botched up because of influential names.We Sushant fans, are going to prove the power of a common man," she continued.

'Was he not a son of India!?': #JusticeForSushant chants echo at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as Sushant Singh Rajput's friends, aides and fans begin their protest; hear their voice; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/I2ZbeW29ok — Republic (@republic) October 2, 2020

The security had also been beefed up around Jantar Mantar. They also asserted links with the Disha Salian case and sought justice for her as well.

Meanwhile, another form of protest that made headlines on Thursday had been the ‘Revolution 4 SSR’. Sushant’s sister Shweta and Ankita Lokhande among others joined the movement. They hoped for a ‘good news’ from the CBI soon, as the investigating agency assured ‘systematic investigation’ after receiving flak for ‘delay.’

'There was no depression! He was my idol, he taught me a lot. He was my inspiration': Protesters demand '302'; say they won't stop till there's #JusticeForSushant as they demonstrate at Delhi's Jantar Mantar; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/DVIMBh8X4C — Republic (@republic) October 2, 2020

