Sushant's CA Interrogated Before Rhea Chakraborty's Showing Up At ED; Her CA Still Elusive

Rhea Chakraborty has reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office and is being interrogated by the ED officials in the financial angle on the alleged money laundering and embezzlement to the tune of Rs 15 crore from Sushant Singh Rajput's account. According to sources, Rhea Chakraborty's chartered accountant had also been summoned twice by the ED however he has not arrived. Prior to Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh's CA was also interrogated on the alleged money laundering.

Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the case was summoned by ED on August 5 to appear for interrogation on August 7. She had sought time to appear before the ED until the Supreme Court concludes its hearing on her petition. She had sent an email to ED on August 6 to which the ED rejected her request for exemption. Hence she was forced to arrive at the ED office on Friday.

The CBI has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty with six others including her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty, manager Shruti Modi and friend Samuel Miranda, after taking the handover of the case from Bihar Police, after the Supreme Court hearing on August 5.

However, the Supreme Court had given three days to all the parties including Mumbai Police to file their respective reports on the case so far, which included the Mumbai Police to file a status report on the investigation they have conducted, after which the Supreme Court would conclude whether or not the entire investigation needs to be handed over to the CBI.

Republic TV has found that Mumbai Police has decided to file the report in a sealed cover even as the Supreme Court had not asked to file it under a sealed cover pointing out at the fact that Mumbai Police doesn't want the details of the investigation to come under public domain. Interestingly, the Mumbai Police which had not even filed an FIR on the mysterious death of Sushant Singh is seemingly trying to keep the details of the investigation under wraps.

No protection to Rhea from SC

Hearing Rhea's plea seeking transfer of the case filed by Sushant's father from Patna to Mumbai, the single-member Supreme court bench on August 5 refused to grant protection for Rhea from any coercive action and decided that the matter would be taken up for hearing again next week. The apex court gave the Maharasthra government and police three days time to put on record all details pertaining to the probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Court assured that the concern raised by the late actor's family about the Mumbai Police destroying evidence should be taken care of. Moreover, the apex court pulled up the Mumbai authorities for quarantining the IPS officer from Patna, Bihar and said that it did not send a good message as all eyes were on the case.