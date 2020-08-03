Sushant's Cook Reveals Breakfast Chat On Day He Died; Says 'Rhea Used To Bring Medicines'

Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj Singh, who was one of the five persons present in Sushant's flat the day he was found hanging, spoke exclusively to Republic TV sharing his first-hand account of the incident and how the late actor's health had changed in the months before his death.

"I am working with him for 1.5 years. The day of the incident, I was at home. We were four people in the house and sir was there. I was cleaning outside the gate. Sir came to me and asked me to give him a glass of cold water. He also asked me if everything was fine, so he smiled at me and went back. This was my last meeting with him on June 14, at around 8-8.15 am in the morning," said Neeraj Singh.

'He would never lock his door'

Further narrating the incident Neeraj said, "When the cook asked him what he wants for breakfast, sir said he wants a banana, some juice and coconut water, which he had daily. Then he, later on, refused banana and took the other things inside. Then the staff started working towards cooking lunch. We went to his door and knocked to ask him what he wants, but it was locked, so we decided not to disturb him."

"Usually he never locks the door. After half an hour I went to Deepesh and Sidharth Pithani. They said they'll ask him. Sir's friend also knocked. We thought he was sleeping. He used to sleep all day these days. It did not strike us."

'Sidharth entered the room first'

"Sidharth Pithani called his sister saying Sushant was not opening the door. We tried looking for his room key. Then Sidharth called for a key maker. The key maker said it's better if you break the lock than get a key made which will take another one hour. Then we went into the room Sidharth, Deepesh then me. Sidharth jumped back, we saw him hanging from the fan, we could not believe what has happened," said Neeraj.

'Rhea would bring medicines for SSR'

While the cook said that he did not feel anything was out of the ordinary, he confirmed that Rhea had been administering some medicines to SSR after which the late actor's attitude had changed causing him to sleep for the most part of the day. "There was nothing suspicious that I saw. Rhea ma'am had also left on June 8. There was no party also, everything was shut since it was lockdown. He would not party. Last he partied was back in December when he moved," revealed Neeraj.

"He was consulting a doctor, there were no signs of mental illness, I don't think there was a mental problem. Ever since he shifted, his attitude changed a bit, he started sleeping a lot, he left his workout also. Rhea ma'am used to bring medicines, she would give him the medicines also. We never saw what those were," said the cook.

The account of the cook raises more questions over the versions of Siddharth Pithani and the Mumbai Police from the precise time of Sushant's death. While Pithani says he brought down the body based on the insistence of a relative from Chandigarh, the ambulance driver said it was he who did so, while the ambulance's owner says it was the Mumbai Police who brought him down.

