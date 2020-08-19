Sushant's Death Case: Mumbai Police Likely To Continue Probe Despite SC's Nod To CBI

Despite the Supreme Court allowing CBI to probe the mysterious death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, sources have reported that the Mumbai Police will continue its probe in the case. The Mumbai Police, which is yet to file an FIR in the case, has reportedly maintained that the SC has not asked it to stop their probe. The top court, in its judgement on Wednesday, highlighted that the Mumbai Police was professional in its investigation so far.

Hours after the SC verdict on Tuesday, the Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence. The meeting lasted for about 20 minutes. CM Uddhav also met state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Addressing the media later, the Home Minister welcomed the SC judgement and remarked that the state will cooperate with the CBI. Deshmukh highlighted that the Supreme Court, in its judgement, has said that the Mumbai Police has investigated the matter professionally. He alleged that the Opposition leaders are trying to politicise the issue in view of the Bihar elections.

CBI issues statement

Meanwhile, the CBI has also issued its first statement. Refraining from sharing any details, the CBI asserted that the investigation in the death case is continuing. It also affirmed that CBI officials would visit Mumbai later for further investigation.

"The investigation related to death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing. CBI team will visit Mumbai in due course for further investigation. Other details can not be shared at this stage," the CBI statement read.

The independent investigating agency had registered an FIR after the Centre had approved Bihar government's proposal last week. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

SC gives nod to CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe and gave nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court also directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Dil Bechara actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

