Rhea Chakraborty's Complaint Against Sushant's Sister Baseless, Desperate: Family Lawyer

Countering Rhea Chakraborty's complaint filed with Mumbai Police on Monday, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh in a press briefing said that this is Rhea's 'desperate attempt to derail the investigation, tarnish the image of the family' and to 'keep Mumbai Police jurisdiction alive' in the case. Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police, accusing Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and a Delhi-based doctor of forgery and preparing a "fake" prescription of medicines for anxiety.

Vikas Singh in his statement said, "The complaint clearly exhibits that this is an effort to keep the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police alive in this matter when the Supreme Court has clearly said that if there any complaints filed in the death case will be investigated by CBI. So, this is a clear attempt to keep the Mumbai Police alive in this matter so that they can do some mischief and ensure Sushant's family does not get justice.

"The complaint has inconsistencies. In the first part of the complaint, she says that she saw Priyanka was advising and wasn't in sync with the medication that she had got for Sushant and that is why she left the household. At the end of the complaint, she says that she has come to know now about the chats. The complaint shouldn't have been accepted by the Police. There is no cognizable offense. The police have no right to decide whether the teleconsultation guidelines have been adhered to or not, the complaint is without any jurisdiction. The whole effort by this complaint is an offense under Section 182 of IPC. The person is liable for punishment under this. Rhea has committed another offense by filing this false complaint," Vikas Singh further added.

ABOUT RHEA'S COMPLAINT AGAINST SUSHANT'S SISTER

In her complaint sent to the Bandra police on Sunday, Chakraborty sought that Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar, working with Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for forgery, the Narcotics Drugs, and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

The 28-year-old actress in her complaint said "Rajput was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment for various other mental health issues. However, Rajput was not disciplined in following the treatment and would often abruptly stop his medications", she further said in the complaint.

"On June 8, 2020, Rajput showed me the messages he and his sister Priyanka had exchanged in which Priyanka sent him a list of medicines to take. I explained to Rajput that he has already been prescribed medicines by doctors who are treating him," Chakraborty said in her complaint.

"He (Rajput), however, disagreed with me and insisted that he would only take the medicine his sister was prescribing," she said. On the same day, Rajput asked Chakraborty to leave the house as his sister Meetu Singh was coming to stay with him for a few days, according to the complaint. "It has now come to light that Rajput on June 8 told his sister Priyanka that he would not be able to obtain the said medicines without a prescription. His sister Priyanka subsequently on the same day sent him a prescription signed by one Dr Tarun Kumar, working with the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi," the complaint said.

"Prima facie, the prescription appeared to be fabricated. The medicines prescribed by the doctor are prohibited from being prescribed electronically without consultation with the patient," Chakraborty said in the complaint. "Rajput died just a few days after he obtained the prescription, wherein he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka and the doctor Tarun Kumar," she said.

(With PTI inputs)