Death By Suicide Impossible: Sushant's Family Lawyer Alleges Huge Cover Up By Mumbai Cops

With the probe getting deeper in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh said that Rhea Chakraborty will have to cooperate with ED. This comes after Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the ED (Enforcement Directorate). She will face the ED on August 7.

Speaking to Republic TV, Vikas Singh said that Rhea will have to obey the ED and will have to cooperate.

"If there is a cash transaction and the ED wants to investigate, she will have to cooperate and if she refuses to come, the SC will see that she doesn't obey the laws. This will also give ground to make an arrest," said Vikas Singh.

'Mumbai police doing huge cover-up'

Furthermore, the lawyer accused the Mumbai police of doing a huge cover-up and indulging in the inquest.

"As far as the Mumbai police is concerned, it is doing inquest and then the role of the police is limited. Now as I understand by seeing sources, this kind of death by suicide is impossible. Mumbai police are doing a huge cover-up job," he said

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Centre issued a notification asking the CBI to probe the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, that occurred in June at his Mumbai residence, officials said. A copy of the notification has been sent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asking it to probe the case.

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the ED (Enforcement Directorate). Rhea Chakroborty will face the ED on 7th August. As per sources, ED has been able to trace certain investments made by Rhea in properties in Mumbai. The questioning is linked to the money laundering case that was registered by the ED last week on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor’s suicide.

Sushant's CA has also been called tomorrow by ED for questioning. The CA is understood to be handling the actor’s finances for about a year and the ED wants to understand his financial dealings in order to take the probe forward.

