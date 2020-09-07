Sushant's Family Hits Back At Rhea's Complaint, Says 'attempt To Derail Investigation'

Downplaying the complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, the late Bollywood actor's family lawyer, Vikas Singh has expressed that it is an attempt to derail the investigation. Countering the complaint filed, Singh highlighted that the complaint is a non-cognizable offence and that the Mumbai Police cannot accept the complaint, as per the Supreme Court order. Earlier in the day, Rhea had filed a complaint before the Mumbai Police against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital authorities over a medical prescription for the late actor.

Addressing the media on Monday, advocate Vikas Singh said, "I personally feel that Rhea has committed another offence. The whole effort appears to be to derail the investigation from the line in which it is going and somehow deflect the minds of people from what is happening in the investigation where so many new angles are coming out."

"This is not a cognizable offence at all for the police to even accept the complaint. This complaint should not have been accepted by the police because for any complaint to be accepted it should disclose the commission of a cognizable offence. Firstly, this is not an offence at all. This is at best the teleconsultation guideline of the Medical Association. This complaint made to be the police is clearly without jurisdiction," Singh highlighted.

Rhea files complaint

In a statement on Monday, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that Sushant's sister - Priyanka - along with Dr. Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others violated the NDPS Act and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020 for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting Sushant as an 'Out-Patient Department person' when he was in Mumbai on 8 June 2020, prescribing Schedule Drugs which are listed in Schedule of NDPS Act listed at items 36 and 37 as 'Psychotropic Substances' and Tele Medicines Practice Guidelines dealing with 'Prohibited List', which prohibits prescribing of any narcotic or psychotropic substance listed in the NDPS Act.

After being grilled by the NCB for nearly 8 hours on Monday, Rhea Chakraborty reached Bandra Police Station on Monday evening to record her statement. The NCB has summoned her again for the third consecutive round of interrogation on Tuesday. Addressing the media after the interrogation on Monday, NCB said that it would submit a detailed report of the findings to the court.