Sushant's Family Lawyer Says, 'Mumbai Police Did Careless Probe, No Inquest Report Filed'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer Vikas Singh hit out at the attack at the late actor’s family by one of the accused Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday. Singh not just denied the numerous claims of Rhea, like the rift between SSR and his sister, and not transferring any money from his account, but also slammed the investigation by the Mumbai Police.

In a press conference to point-by-point deny the allegations made by Rhea, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said, “There is no doubt that Mumbai Police is a very efficient force. However, their handling of this case has been careless."

"They have not even performed the inquest proceedings well, which involves analysing the surroundings, whether the body was hanging, how it was hanging if it was so, whether the fan could take his weight, because no one saw him hanging. One can see that people are moving in and out of the home, some are coming in, some going out with the things inside. They did not show any seriousness to seal the area, grill the people present inside the house," he added.

The advocate continued, "In the manner in which the facts are coming in, with Siddharth Pithani, supporting us till the FIR, but now switching sides and writing an email supporting Rhea, is raising questions on this not being suicide at all. If that is the case, then this should have come across in the inquest report, how he could jump from the bed and hang, and that he would need a stool to do so. They should have looked into these facts, and why they have not done till now will come out with time.”

Singh also stated that it was the media that was bringing more facts out in the case everyday, unlike the police. He claimed that such a trend was dangerous as witnesses could be threatened or eliminated.

Apart from the statements against Mumbai Police, Singh also stated that Rhea was only 'self-certifying' herself with claims of no embezzlement and that the ED’s investigation will answer the truth. He also stated that Rhea's allegations of molestation against Sushant’s sister Priyanka were cooked up by Rhea to create a rift, because SSR was closest to her. He also said that Rhea’s statement was a ploy to gain sympathy, something that the SC judges were not going to be influenced by.

