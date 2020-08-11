Sushant's Family Lawyer Vikas Singh After SC Hearing: 'Confident Probe Will Go To CBI'

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transfer of Patna FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Mumbai. The apex court has directed all parties concerned in the case to file a response by Thursday.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh's first response

Arguing for Sushant Singh Rajput's family in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh spoke to Republic TV right after the hearing and said that he was confident that the probe will go to CBI. He said, "Extensive arguments were addressed. As far as the complainant's (KK Singh) case is concerned, the politicization of this issue was strongly and vehemently opposed."

He further said, "The complainant is only seeking justice for avenging the death of his son. He lost his son. So, the consequences of losing a son are in Patna. The consequences of criminal breach of trust are in Patna. So, I am sure, the matter will go to CBI. This judgment may probably become a path-breaking order on the issue of registration of FIR in this country."

"It will definitely be path-breaking in terms of future registrations of FIR is concerned by particular state police where the crime has risen or where the consequences of a crime ensue. We have been responsible and haven't jumped to judgments in our complaint. How is the election issue important in this case? It was only an excuse to gain sympathy in the court. Hoping this investigation will be taken to its logical conclusion," Vikas Singh concluded.

'Evidence being destroyed'

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh in the Supreme Court submitted that Rhea Chakraborty who was in a relationship with Sushant 'distanced his family from him'. Singh claimed that till May Rhea had distanced Sushant's sisters from him but the actor and his father had visited their hometown together in May. After their visit, Sushant's father kept telling Rhea that he wanted to talk to his son but she did not respond, Vikas Singh said in the top court.

The Senior Advocate also went on to say that the Mumbai Police is not apprehending the real accused in the case and is heading in a 'completely different direction.' The family lawyer also claimed that evidence in the case is 'being destroyed' every day.

