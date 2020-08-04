Sushant's Family Lawyer Welcomes CBI Nod; Slams Rhea For 'opposing' Bihar Govt's Decision

Shortly after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave his nod for a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Advocate Vikas Singh, lawyer of the late actor's father, welcomed the move saying that the family was hoping that the truth shall finally be out. Terming the actions and behaviour of the Mumbai Police as 'unfortunate, Vikas Singh stated that the manner in which the Mumbai authorities were behaving, made them realise that it was best if the CBI took up the matter.

"We quickly realised that the Mumbai Police will obstruct the evidence and will now delay investigation by this quarantine method, which is unheard of. Investigating agencies being retrained like this from doing work. Instead of getting into any debate with them, we felt the CBI should do it," said Vikas Singh.

"I believe the Supreme Court should put out directions asking the CBI to constitute a team quickly because there are some stunning revelations about his death also. That no one saw him hanging apart from Pithani. When his sister reached his home, he was lying down. The surrounding circumstances are very grave," he added.

Questions Rhea's initial demand for a CBI inquiry

On Rhea Chakroborty's lawyer questioning the Bihar Government's jurisdiction in the case, Vikas Singh said, "As far as Rhea is concerned she has said in her own petition that she has thrice asked for a CBI inquiry, so I don't understand why her lawyer would want to question the Bihar Government's authority to ask for a CBI inquiry."

"We believe the modus operandi of Rhea was to alienate him from his family. His sister was like his soulmate and troubleshooter for him. But Rhea realised the emotional bond between the two and then started making wild allegations against her, which I don't want to comment upon. Sushant trusted Rhea, but there was an attempt to divide the brother and sister," he revealed.

Bihar CM recommends CBI probe

In a massive development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar on Tuesday gave his nod for a CBI probe after his family formally requested the same. Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday morning, the Bihar CM said that he has asked the Bihar DGP to initiate recommendations for a CBI probe.

Nitish Kumar said to Republic TV, "We have already said they have lodged FIR. Its duty of Bihar police to investigate on that basis. If they wish to transfer to CBI, it will be done immediately. I have spoken to the DGP. From here recommendation is being given for a CBI probe. We have Sushant's family's consent. It will be done today itself. Proceedings will be started."

(With Agency Inputs)