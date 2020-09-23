Sushant's Friend Yuvraj's Stunning KWAN Claim: "forced drugs, Boycott For Non-cooperation"

In a sensational set of revelations, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and actor Yuvraj S Singh exposed the operations of the talent management agency KWAN, revealing how the agency allegedly exploited the actors and also allegedly got them involved in the drug trade.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Sushant's friend divulged shocking details of how talent agencies like KWAN operated - claiming that the newcomers in Bollywood were allegedly pushed into the drug trade and that they were boycotted by the talent agencies if they refused to do so.

Yuvraj told Republic Media Network that he had known KWAN CEO Dhruv for over ten years and claimed that most of the A-listers associated with KWAN were into drugs. Further, Sushant's friend hinted that there were links between the nexus of talent managers and the drug syndicate, saying that many other big Bollywood names were involved in it and that Jaya Saha was only an agent.

'Agencies use stars; ostracise them if they don't cooperate'

"Kwan was established in Delhi and its founding members like Anil Bahn. They were not even in films. And I know the company since its inception. Especially, I have known Dhruv for a very long time. For 10 years their business has flourished very well. They signed a lot of big stars, their track record in the industry was not very good. There was always some payment issues. I have visited their office many times," Yuvraj said.

He continued, "They did not conduct fair dealings at all. And now they have favoured the girls. And all our Bollywood heroines and models who have done three or four films - they exploit them. They exploit them, put them in the drug trade and make use of them. And they also use them for a lot of other things. And men are also used in this. And those who do not cooperate with them, don't get work in the future. They ensure that that person doesn't get work anywhere. They oust them from the industry. They also do the same thing with the girls. This is a very big racket of these talent management agencies which is being exposed by the media and I hope it is exposed in the future, too".

Sushant's friend Yuvraj questions Rhea's actions and claims

Sushant's friend also questioned Rhea Chakraborty's role in the alleged procurement of drugs and slammed the 'baseless allegations' leveled by her against Sushant, saying that his friend had been trapped and forced into drugs.

"Films were being signed in his name and strategies were being made. And whether Sushant taking drugs or not is a different matter. And Sushant was used so that he could be robbed and his money could be used in films. And this had been happening for quite a while. A lot of people behind Rhea tried to trap Sushant, a lot of big producers are also involved, famous directors are also involved. So, this is a very big web that will keep on unraveling now", Sushant's friend told Republic TV.

Talking about the last time he met Sushant, Yuvraj said, "I met him outside our gym and we met for a short while where I congratulated him for giving a very big hit and said 'now you will be getting a lot of work' and I wanted to meet him after that also because I wanted to work with him. He had become a big Hindi film star and I am a big producer in Punjabi cinema. But unfortunately, he died. Now what can I say about it? There is a very big nexus at work here. It is very important that it is closed."

On Bollywood and Drugs

"As long as this industry keeps functioning like this, the good people who are working hard and are not into drugs are also getting trapped in this web. It is increasing. If you don't take charas, ganja, cocaine then you won't get work in this industry. It is possible that he had to take charas, ganja or cocaine. Kangana said that she had to take it. It was offered to me. We have to take it. Everyone has to take it because if you don't take it then you won't be offered a big film and then you won't become a big star. So, if you want to become a star then you will have to go through drugs and the casting couch. There is no other way", Yuvraj told Republic.

KWAN team under NCB scanner

KWAN's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar is under the NCB scanner while sources have also informed that the agency is further probing the ownership of KWAN.

The talent management agency employee Karishma Prakash - who manages Deepika Padukone - and has also been summoned by the investigating agency. Currently, the NCB is interrogating KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar in connection with the drug nexus.

With NCB's massive crackdown on the drug nexus, panic has struck the industry as sources have informed that 6 top male Bollywood actors have called their lawyers to discuss the future course. The actors have sought legal advice in case their names crop up or they face summoning.

2017 drug chats accessed

Republic Media Network had earlier accessed the WhatsApp chats of an actor 'D' (who was later confirmed as being Deepika Padukone) and 'K' - confirmed to be Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash - who were both part of the WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha and would apparently use it to coordinate drugs.

The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show 'D' asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' said that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". 'D' also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics. Following that, another set of conversations came to the fore where Jaya Saha is discussing providing drugs to another pair of actors, 'S' and 'N' - with 'S' since being confirmed by sources to be Shraddha Kapoor.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

