Sushant's Friend Yuvraj Firm On Murder Theory, Calls It 'strategy' To Eradicate Actor

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Yuvraj S Singh spoke to Republic TV after news of conclusive findings from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Sushant's death case broke out earlier on Tuesday. He stood in agreement with the AIIMS report and hoped that a conclusive report is filed by the investigating agencies soon. Singh reiterated the 'no clean chit' review and urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take control of the matter and start filing FIRs on charges of murder.

He said, "An FIR with murder angle must be filed as so many loopholes have come to the fore in the suicide theory. It is evident that it is not suicide. It is a planned strategy. After the AIIMS report and CBI's acknowledgment of it, I am very hopeful that there will be a lead breakthrough in the case."

Along with Yuvraj, Dr. Dinesh Rao - a forensic expert - also gave his opinion to Republic TV about the conclusive findings by AIIMS and said that the isolated findings of the medical team cannot be considered conclusive and can only be termed 'corroborative'. The circumstantial evidence and the investigation of the manner of death in Sushant's case are equally important and are prerogatives of the CBI and not the AIIMS report, said the forensic expert. "Everything rests on the CBI now", he said.

Sushant's friend admitted to the fact that in view of the premiere medical body's report, the Bollywood lobby's claims of ruling the actor's death as a suicide stands invalid. Yuvraj said, "It's obvious (that it's murder) because if it was suicide then there wouldn't have been so many speculations." He pulled at another loose thread in Sushant's mysterious death and said, "There is still the question of a body bag being found in Sushant's room and the man running away with the body bag. They are hiding and tampering pieces of evidence. They are hiding Rohan Rai."

Speaking about Republic Media Network's report on ED's probe into Rhea Chakraborty's and talent management company KWAN's money transaction, he asserted that it is obvious that money was being swindled. Talking about Jaya Saha and "gang of people", he pointed out that Saha had taken Rs 10 crore from Sushant. "No agent gets paid 10 crores. This is a planned strategy to eradicate Sushant. This is an age-old trick of the film industry being used to push matters under the carpet."

Two large transactions under ED scanner

According to sources, the Enforcement Directorate believes that Rhea Chakraborty and her mother Sandhya Chakraborty's joint account had around Rs 3000 in it at one point before the transactions and two big tranches were transferred into the account. The first transfer was in April 2020 and the other one was in July after Sushant Singh Rajput had died. An amount of Rs 3,68,098 on April 21 and Rs 1,36,802 on July 4 was transferred to the joint account through NEFT.

This comes after Republic Media Network had accessed exclusive details of transactions between CBI accused number one Rhea Chakraborty and talent management agency KWAN. As Enforcement Directorate investigates the financial link, questions arise as to why was KWAN making multiple transactions to Rhea.

