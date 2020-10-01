Sushant's Friends Ganesh & Ankit Reach Delhi For hunger Strike; Briefly Separated By Cops

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friends Ganesh Hiwakar and Ankit Acharya on Thursday reached Delhi to begin their hunger strike from October 2 after claiming that there has been no update from the CBI in the death case of Sushant. However, on reaching the national capital, the police questioned Sushant's former assistant Ankit Acharya about his visit to Delhi. They separated him from Ganesh and dropped him to Jantar Mantar after some time.

'We'll sit on hunger strike from tomorrow'

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Ganesh said that he is not causing any trouble to anyone in the national capital. "I am just carrying a banner with 'justice for SSR' written on it and then visit Rajghat to pay respects for Mahatma Gandhi. What is their problem? What harm would Ankit alone?" he said. "If Mumbai Police can quarantine CBI officer from Bihar, then I feel that Delhi Police is also doing something similar," he added. Ankit Acharya said, "Delhi Police thought that we might gather a crowd here but we informed them about our plans and they let us go."

'We need updates from the CBI'

Earlier, while speaking to Republic TV's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Ganesh Hiwarkar and Ankit Acharya said they have no issues with NCB conducting the investigation into the drug nexus but they need updates from CBI. "Whatever NCB is doing is good, but what about CBI? We need updates as we feel the case is being diverted," said Ganesh Hiwarkar.

Ganesh stated that only Republic supported the cause of uncovering the truth behind Sushant's death, after which other media channels followed while apprising of their plan to hold a protest from October 2. "We are planning to do it for 3 days, and if Delhi police give us permission, we will like to stage the strike at Gandhiji’s samadhi. And if we don’t, we might come to Mumbai if we get permission from police and do it in front of the DRDO guesthouse or maybe at our own homes," Ganesh said.

Ankit Acharya while speaking with Republic mentioned the delay in viscera report over the actor's death, alleging that the case is being brushed aside.

Currently, the CBI is probing the death case, while the NCB is probing the drug angle and the ED is investigating the alleged money laundering matter. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police & Mumbai Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father KK Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Numerous investigative reports by Republic Media Network have highlighted a sequence of events, raised question marks, and presented a list of people who must be summoned in the case, though the agency is yet to do so.

