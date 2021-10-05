Sushil Kumar Denied Bail By Delhi Court In Chhatrasal Stadium Murder Case

Sushil Kumar is a renowned wrestler who has won laurels and when renowned people commit grave offences then its detrimental effects on society are enormous, a Delhi court noted this while rejecting his bail plea in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

Sushil Kumar's counsel had also argued that there were minor discrepancies in the statements of the witnesses. However, the court said that minor discrepancies in statements were not sufficient to warrant bail.

"Even the injured persons are stated to be five in number. So, a lot of information had to be gathered and in such circumstances, minor discrepancies in making out the statements cannot be ruled out. Some discrepancies in the statements may occur but they do not seem to be detrimental to the whole case the prosecution," the court noted.

The victims were lifted from different places at gunpoint. As per the charge sheet, it was a daring and awful act of the accused persons that they openly caused such brutal injuries to the victims without having any fear and as per the charge sheet, they had possessed firearms as well as other weapons like sticks, etc.

The court noted that Sushil Kumar was seen causing severe injuries to the victims out of which one died.

"The accused is renowned wrestler has won laurels and when renowned people commit such heinous offence, then its detrimental effects on the society are enormous. Considering all these facts and circumstances, no ground for a grant of regular bail is made out. Hence, the present bail application is dismissed and is disposed of accordingly," the court noted while rejecting the bail.

